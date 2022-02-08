Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Sentivate has a market cap of $31.74 million and $207,443.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105864 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.