Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $278.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.01. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

