Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,119 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

