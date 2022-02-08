SIBCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,633.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $267,357.93 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,802.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.43 or 0.07069122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00308800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.57 or 0.00759249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011218 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00413258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00228865 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,689,556 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

