Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.48) to €28.00 ($32.18) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

SMEGF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

