Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $11.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.