Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.54.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 135.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

