Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.94 million.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. 1,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.90.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

