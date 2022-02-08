Simon Property Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.