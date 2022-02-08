SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

