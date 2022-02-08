SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 65.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

