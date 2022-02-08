Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $185.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

