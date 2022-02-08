Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) PT Set at C$1.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DMT opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

