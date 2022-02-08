Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

