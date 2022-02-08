Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

SNAP opened at $37.88 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

