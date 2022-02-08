Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Snap-on worth $237,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

NYSE SNA opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $183.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

