Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.43 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.83 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 185,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

