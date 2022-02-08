Sourcerock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 412.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.7% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 297,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,126,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

