Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

