Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

SDE stock opened at C$4.43 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

