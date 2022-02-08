Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.