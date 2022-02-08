SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,650. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

