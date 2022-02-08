Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.67 ($3.08).

SPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SPI stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.51. The stock has a market cap of £950.63 million and a PE ratio of -53.90.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

