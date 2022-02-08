Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $49.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

