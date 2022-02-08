Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $30.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 11,937,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

