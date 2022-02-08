Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 513,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

