Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $352.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

