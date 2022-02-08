Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $352.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.
Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
