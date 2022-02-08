Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $486 million-$488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.15 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 237,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,145. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprinklr by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

