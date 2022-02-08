Spyglass Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Five Below makes up approximately 3.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $136,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,748. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.