Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 201,379 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201,379 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 4.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Twitter worth $189,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 42,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 167,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

