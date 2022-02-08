St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.84) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,546.50 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.58. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

