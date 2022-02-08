St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.15) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.84) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,552 ($20.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,610.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,586.58. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

