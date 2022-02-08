Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 73,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

