Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

SWK opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

