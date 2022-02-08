Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.14. 17,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

