Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $607,617.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $666,451.14 and approximately $607,617.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

