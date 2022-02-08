Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MITO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.