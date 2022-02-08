Stefan Allanson Buys 28 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 28 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200.48 ($271.10).

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 704 ($9.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($9.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($12.31). The stock has a market cap of £410.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 780.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

