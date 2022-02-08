Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.41

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 2366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.