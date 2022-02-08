StockNews.com Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

