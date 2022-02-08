StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.21.
Shares of HCA opened at $232.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.11. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.