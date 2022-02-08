StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

SNEX stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

