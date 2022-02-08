Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 45,035 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 10,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

