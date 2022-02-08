Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 9,713 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,931. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

