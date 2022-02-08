Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,391 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

