Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.37. 39,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

