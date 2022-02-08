Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $66.17 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Strong has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $478.59 or 0.01086811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

