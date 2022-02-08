Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Critical Survey

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00

ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given ASE Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Sumco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.16 $246.43 million $2.06 16.38 ASE Technology $16.19 billion 0.96 $960.49 million $0.69 10.32

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sumco pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASE Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 10.14% 8.70% 5.29% ASE Technology 7.91% 17.49% 7.01%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Sumco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

