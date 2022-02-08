Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,158. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $7,586,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,939.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 205.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

