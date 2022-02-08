Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

